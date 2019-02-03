Energizer has released quite a few phones over the years, but at MWC 2019, we'll be getting a look at what appear to be the company's most impressive offerings yet. 26 of them, to be exact.
On its official Twitter account, Energizer announced that it'll be attending Mobile World Congress this month to reveal a total of 26 new phones. While a lot of them will be generic feature phones, Energizer notes that one will include a whopping 18,000 mAh battery and another will feature a foldable design.
I can't even begin to fathom what kind of battery life you'll be able to eke out with 18,000 mAh, but seeing as how this is coming from Energizer — the battery company — I suppose it's not all that surprising.
#Energizer Mobile to reveal 26 new phones at the Mobile World Congress, including a foldable #smartphone and an 18,000 mAh-battery-smartphone📱 📱 Find out what they will be: https://t.co/YeZl1OODgU pic.twitter.com/5Wmhd0nufr— Energizer Mobile (@energizermobile) January 25, 2019
What is interesting is the fact that we'll be getting a foldable phone, in addition to ones with waterdrop notches and pop-out cameras.
To be clear, Energizer isn't the one making these phones. The Energizer brand is simply slapped onto phones manufactured by a France-based entity called Avenir Telecom.
Even though most folks probably won't be going out and buying an Energizer phone anytime soon, it is pretty fascinating to see devices of this caliber from a brand like Energizer. Foldable designs and pop-out cameras are still pretty new trends in the industry, so it's kind of crazy to see these coming from Energizer of all companies.
Are you looking forward to learning more about these phones at MWC?
