Energizer has released quite a few phones over the years, but at MWC 2019, we'll be getting a look at what appear to be the company's most impressive offerings yet. 26 of them, to be exact.

On its official Twitter account, Energizer announced that it'll be attending Mobile World Congress this month to reveal a total of 26 new phones. While a lot of them will be generic feature phones, Energizer notes that one will include a whopping 18,000 mAh battery and another will feature a foldable design.

I can't even begin to fathom what kind of battery life you'll be able to eke out with 18,000 mAh, but seeing as how this is coming from Energizer — the battery company — I suppose it's not all that surprising.