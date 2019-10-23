What you need to know
- Microsoft Outlook is now on your wrist with the Galaxy Watch app, available for Galaxy Watch and the Galaxy Watch Active family of devices.
- This first version is fairly simple and appears to be U.S.-only, for now.
- You can fully reply, mark unread or read, flag as important, and even archive and delete right from your wrist.
Important after-hours work emails always come in at the worst of times. It's practically inevitable, but Microsoft is doing its part to make sure you get more of your time back by integrating Outlook into that fancy screen on your wrist. Microsoft announced via the official Outlook Twitter account that Outlook for the Galaxy Watch family is now available, bringing with it a quicker way to tell someone you'll handle the issue first thing in the morning.
The listing on the Samsung Galaxy Apps Store just went live and it's a mere version 0.0.1. It's, of course, as free as any other version of Outlook and connects to your favorite email services right from your wrist. Emails are displayed in a simple matter and all actions are presented in that sexy circular menu that can be scrolled through with the handy rotating dial.
It looks like the app may be U.S.-only for the time being, but we imagine Microsoft will be building this out for availability in as many countries as it offers Office 365. This app should work on all Samsung smartwatches under the Galaxy Watch branding.
As you would expect, notifications for new emails and upcoming events will buzz right on your watch and you'll be able to completely handle everything from your wrist. Email actions include replying, flagging, marking as read or unread, archiving, and deleting, so that your inbox isn't as cluttered the next time you sit in front of your PC. Your entire inbox can also be perused via your watch, and helpful filters will make it a bit easier to find what you need at a glance, including filtering by email account, unread messages, or just messages that you've flagged as important.
This launch continues Microsoft's partnership with Samsung, of which many phones come pre-loaded with several bits of Microsoft software. Office 365 is at the forefront of what Microsoft offers for consumers and it provides a bevy of options for mobile devices including the basic Office suite of apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, as well as additional productivity apps like OneNote, OneDrive, and SharePoint, to name a few.
Galaxy Watch Active 2 vs. Galaxy Watch: Which should you buy?
Looks like a watch, works like a phone
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2
On the go, in the know
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 is the latest in the sleek and versitile line of smartwatches that the company has been pioneering since 2013. This latest entry blurs the line between smartwatch and fitness tracker and does everything with incredible style and finesse. Available in both 40mm and 44mm sizes.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Microsoft Edge for Android is getting an updated UI with new features
Microsoft is rolling out a brand new UI experience for its Edge web browser on Android that introduces a new hub menu for quick access to things like history and sharing, as well as rounded corners in more areas of the app.
Huawei’s foldable Mate X will finally go on sale next month for $2,400
Huawei will begin selling the foldable Mate X in its home country next month.
Say hello to Dark Mode on Android Central!
You asked us to turn out the lights, so we made a light switch. Now the only thing that'll be blinding you is our beautiful prose and not the blog itself! We're thrilled to introduce dark mode to the site, and even more excited that it will match the settings on your phone and computer.
Accessorize your 42mm Galaxy Watch with these great bands
The strap included with the Galaxy Watch is fine, but these are so much better.