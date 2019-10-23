Important after-hours work emails always come in at the worst of times. It's practically inevitable, but Microsoft is doing its part to make sure you get more of your time back by integrating Outlook into that fancy screen on your wrist. Microsoft announced via the official Outlook Twitter account that Outlook for the Galaxy Watch family is now available, bringing with it a quicker way to tell someone you'll handle the issue first thing in the morning.

The listing on the Samsung Galaxy Apps Store just went live and it's a mere version 0.0.1. It's, of course, as free as any other version of Outlook and connects to your favorite email services right from your wrist. Emails are displayed in a simple matter and all actions are presented in that sexy circular menu that can be scrolled through with the handy rotating dial.

It looks like the app may be U.S.-only for the time being, but we imagine Microsoft will be building this out for availability in as many countries as it offers Office 365. This app should work on all Samsung smartwatches under the Galaxy Watch branding.

As you would expect, notifications for new emails and upcoming events will buzz right on your watch and you'll be able to completely handle everything from your wrist. Email actions include replying, flagging, marking as read or unread, archiving, and deleting, so that your inbox isn't as cluttered the next time you sit in front of your PC. Your entire inbox can also be perused via your watch, and helpful filters will make it a bit easier to find what you need at a glance, including filtering by email account, unread messages, or just messages that you've flagged as important.

This launch continues Microsoft's partnership with Samsung, of which many phones come pre-loaded with several bits of Microsoft software. Office 365 is at the forefront of what Microsoft offers for consumers and it provides a bevy of options for mobile devices including the basic Office suite of apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, as well as additional productivity apps like OneNote, OneDrive, and SharePoint, to name a few.

