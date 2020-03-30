The Elder Scrolls Online is popular massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) which has garnered a strong player base over the years. A large part of the game's success can be attributed to a steady influx of new content. Towards the beginning of June 2019, The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr launched on consoles and PC and it added dragons to the game. However, gamers missed the lands of Skyrim the most.

At The Game Awards 2019, Bethesda revealed that The Elder Scrolls Online will be heading to Skyrim. This has been a long-requested update, and it's great to see that it's finally happening. The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor focuses on half of Skyrim, but the highlight of the experience has to be the ability to explore the fabled city of Blackreach.

Blackreach has always been an enigma for those who explored Skyrim. For me, it was a terrifying location that I didn't want to explore at first, but then couldn't get enough of when I started walking around the various towers and hallways. There are so many secrets, but it seems like The Elder Scrolls Online gives it even more importance.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor hits PC in May, but console owners will have to wait until June to get their hands on the latest expansion. However, there's a little surprise in store. Start today, you can experience a bite-sized portion of the Greymoor campaign by participating in the free Greymoor Prologue quest, available to all players. It looks like a lot of fun and I can't wait to hear how you like it. Bethesda was kind enough to give us early access to the title and it's amazing.