A faster mesh link on the Eero Pro 6

The Eero Pro 6 is the fastest Eero yet and really, the first one suited to a gigabit internet connection (about 1 Gbps). The older Eero Pro didn't have the raw speed capabilities to connect devices at a higher speed than 866.7 Mbps due to its Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) connection. Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) takes the speed up to 1,201 Mbps on the same 5GHz band as the previous generation.

Eero Pro 6 takes its other 5GHz band up to 2,402 Mbps to keep mesh link speeds up even with several Eero Pro 6 nodes. This may seem like overkill but this extra headroom is key to keeping your mesh speeds high since interference from obstacles in your home, as well as neighboring connections, can eat into your speeds. In the coming months, Wi-Fi 6E routers will offer more spectrum in the future to be even faster with congestion, but most people don't need Wi-Fi 6E yet and prices on that hardware will be high for many more months.

Even with Wi-Fi 6, the setup on an Eero Pro 6 mesh should have no trouble keeping up with a gigabit connection as long as your signal is strong enough between nodes. Keep in mind that for the most part, a Wi-Fi 6 capable device is needed to get gigabit speeds. Some Wi-Fi 5 devices could connect at 1,300 Mbps with the right hardware but this is limited to only high-end devices.

Tri-band is a must with gigabit speeds

While the standard Eero 6 also has a 1,201 Mbps 5GHz connection, it has to share that connection between the mesh and devices essentially cutting that speed in half. Tri-band makes all the difference for the Eero Pro 6 compared to the smaller Eero 6. If it's deployed alone as a compact router in a small home, it should be able to deliver on gigabit speeds, but really, Eero is best as a mesh.

Still, there are quite a few options available if you need these speeds, even as a mesh. Many of the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems will support gigabit speeds so long as they have a tri-band connection. Eero still has some of the best software for a Wi-Fi system that continues to stand out and it's great that you don't need to sacrifice speed to get it.