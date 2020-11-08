With all of Google's new Pixels now on sale — or pre-order, in the 4a 5G's case — it's time to prognosticate on the direction of the series in 2021. One of the many smartphone surprises of 2020 was the lack of a big-screened Pixel flagship from Google. The series instead maxes out with the relatively diminutive Google Pixel 5, our current pick for best Android camera.

But despite this, I'm pretty convinced Google hasn't given up on larger premium phones, and that we'll see another one next year.

To understand the case for a Pixel 6 XL, you need to look at why there wasn't a 5 XL.

To understand the case for a Pixel 6 XL in 2021, we first need to tackle why there wasn't a Pixel 5 XL this year: Google was boxed in by its chosen price point, the available technology and the state of the market. The Pixel 5 series was designed with a very aggressive price ceiling in mind, especially when you factor in the so-called "millimeter wave tax" for ultra-high frequency 5G in the U.S. Launching at $499 and $699, there was no way these phones were going to use a top-end Snapdragon 865 chipset, which already limits some of Google's options. The Snapdragon 765G, the only viable choice for the Pixel 5 series, can handle Full HD resolution at 90Hz without a problem, but QHD at only 60Hz. That's already bad news for a potential larger handset.

Even if you assume that Google would have stuck with Full HD at 90Hz in a Pixel 5 XL, other costs would have quickly mounted. "XL" Pixels have typically carried a $100 price premium over their smaller siblings. Some of that is profit margin, sure, but larger display panels and bigger batteries aren't free.

Instead, the duo of Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 fits within Google's desired price range, and caters very well to the needs of carriers — especially in the U.S. — who want cheap 5G phones with which to push customers onto 5G service plans. If you're committed to only making two "premium" Pixels in 2020, the 4a 5G clearly makes more sense than a hypothetical 5 XL, which would be higher-priced and less competitive. The alternative would see Google trying to compete with a less-than-ideal phone, running a less-than-ideal chip, at a less-than-ideal price.