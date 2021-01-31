The future of LG's mobile division is uncertain, with anything from a significant restructuring to a sell-off reportedly being on the table. LG has said it's open to "all possibilities," and so it follows that one of those possibilities is a situation where LG no longer sells smartphones. That would be a natural end point for a division that's been losing money for more than half a decade, despite multiple attempted restarts under different executives. Equally, based on its current earnings, the conglomerate could easily afford to continue propping up its mobile arm. However, the tone seems different this time around. If this really is the end of LG Mobile, it won't be because it's spent the past six years producing bad products. Although our roundup of the best Android phones is bereft of LG handsets on account of recent efforts like the Velvet and Wing being duds, LG's back catalog contains some devices which were genuinely great for their time. For every Optimus Vu or LG Rolling Bot there was at least one G6 or V30 — competent phones that did everything pretty well and were worth the money. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Many factors have contributed to LG Mobile's stagnation over the years. It's never had the retail presence or carrier influence enjoyed by local rival Samsung, especially internationally. Its software track record has been pretty dire, particularly around major Android updates and design in general, where its skin has become a One UI copycat. The awkwardly shoehorned "ThinQ" branding, which was finally retired in 2020, likely didn't help either. But one more central problem through the years has been LG's itchy trigger finger when it comes to throwing stuff at the wall, and lack of follow-through when it finds ideas that stick. The LG G5 was the first mainstream phone with an ultrawide camera, but a couple of years later it was overtaken by Samsung. It introduced the first creator-centric phone for videographers with the V Series, but failed to keep pace with the likes of Apple and Huawei, who soon had it beaten in terms of optics and image processing.

