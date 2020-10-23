The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo U2 robot vacuum cleaner and mop is on sale for $179.99 through Best Buy. The deal is one of Best Buy's deals of the day, which means it is limited in both time and quantity. The robot vacuum normally sells for closer to $350 and you can find it going for around that price at other retailers including Amazon and Costco. Today's price drop is one of the best prices we've ever seen for this model.

Clean your hard floors and mop them at the same time with this robot vacuum. When it comes to mopping, the Ozmo U2 is designed with an electronically controlled water pump. It will provide precise water control so the robot vacuum only ever uses as much water as it needs and doesn't just flood your floors with too much water. It also has a 300mL water tank, which is exceptionally large, and can help clean large floor spaces. Mop up to 2,000 square feet in one go.

When vacuuming, the Ozmo U2 will follow a back-and-forth pattern that helps prevent it from missing any areas or going back over the same spaces. It acts as efficiently as possible to get the job done as fast as possible. There's also a Max+ mode it can use when it needs some more suction. Pump up the suctioning up to 2.5x the power for stubborn dirt.

The battery lasts up to 110 minutes on a single charge. When it detects its battery is running low, the robot vacuum will automatically return to its charging dock to recharge.

You can also use the free app to monitor your robot vacuum and set its cleaning schedule. The robot vacuum comes with a washable mopping pad, five disposable mopping pads, two replacement side brushes, and one replacement air filter.