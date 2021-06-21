The latest edition to the Echo Show family is also the best Echo Show that you can buy right now — at least for the money. It may not have the fancy rotating display found on the Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) , but it shares the same high-quality camera, and it can fit in more places. It was already a good value at its normal price, but this deal makes it even more tempting!

The best Amazon device deals are really starting to pour in now that Prime Day 2021 has officially kicked off, and we're particularly pleased to see some significant discounts on newer products like the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) .

Amazon followed the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" mantra with its newest Echo Show 8, electing not to make major changes to its style or function. What is much improved is the 13MP camera that can pan and tilt to keep you in the frame, thus making you look even better on video calls. Its processor also got a bit of a bump to make things run even more smoothly.

If you've had your eye on an Echo Show for a while now but weren't sure which one to get, let me stop you right now — this is the one you want. The Echo Show 8 really is the best of both worlds for taking the things that make the little Echo Show 5 and the giant Echo Show 10 great. It has an eight-inch (diagonal) display for starters, but the device itself hardly takes up much more room side-to-side than the Echo Show 5, and it's only slightly deeper and taller. That means it should still work as a bedside clock, a desktop companion, or a living room showpiece.

The Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) screen is heaps better than the smaller Show 5 and not that far off from the larger Show 10. Plus, you get a lot of the same functionality from the 13MP camera as you do on the bigger Show 10. Like that device, the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) camera can track you during video calls to keep you in the shot, but unlike the Show 10, the display itself doesn't move. Rather, the camera uses a digital pan and zoom to accomplish a similar effect. Pretty cool!

This Prime Day deal saves you $35, bringing the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) under $100 and around the regular price of an Echo Show 5. That's a great deal on a great device that should last you years to come.