Memorial Day is only a few days away, which means it's time to start shopping all of the deals and discounts that are starting to crop up ahead of the holiday. Among the first to kick off its Memorial Day sale is eBay, offering discounts on a huge variety of products including electronics, tools, home and kitchen appliances, and more. eBay is also offering an extra 20% off with code PICK2SAVE on select home, fashion, and tech items.

eBay's deals are now live so you can stock up on tech, home, and fashion essentials this Memorial Day. Many of these deals won't survive the weekend.

Celebrate the season by checking out the major discounts on from top brands including KitchenAid, Bose, Sonos, Dyson, and more. You could grab a set of refurbished Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for $55.99, for example. That's almost $100 off compared to their regular retail price in new condition. Refurbished Bose 700 noise-cancelling headphones are also $100 off and you can snag a factory reconditioned Sonos Playbar and save $250, among a bunch of other audio and home entertainent deals.

It's not all tech, though. There's a lot of gear on sale that can help you get your garden in shape for the summer including the $79 WORX trimmer or the refurb Sun Joe 2000 PSI pressure washer down to $85. Some excellent home picks include the Dyson V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner down to $260 or this 6-quart KitchenAid Stand Mixer at $50 off. You can get summer-ready with fashion picks, too, including up to 50% off sunglasses and discounted bags and accessories.

Be sure to check out the whole Memorial Day sale at eBay and shop the deals while supplies last. Then, take a look at our Memorial Day deal roundup for all of the deals that are live and upcoming over the next few days.