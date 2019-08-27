Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.

If you're a frequent Delta flyer, you're going to want to check your emails. We've been notified that some Delta consumers have received an email from the airline with a targeted sign up offer for the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express . If you've received this email, then just follow the directions to the website where you enter your frequent flyer number. You should then be presented an offer for 70,000 bonus miles after spending just $2,000 in the first three months of account opening. For contrast, this offer is much more valuable than the standard public offer, which is only 30,000 bonus miles after spending $1,000 in the first three months.

Delta SkyMiles are valued at 1.2 cents each , making this targeted bonus offer worth a whopping $840! Use these miles to fuel your next trip!

In addition to the bonus offer, there are plenty of things to like about this card. First of all, it comes with a $50 statement credit after making a Delta purchase in the first three months. Then you also receive perks like one free checked bag on Delta flights, group 1 priority boarding, and waived foreign transaction fees. In terms of earning more points, you'll earn double miles on all Delta purchases and 1x points everywhere else. Finally, you will receive certain travel protections such as secondary collision damage waiver, baggage loss reimbursement, and purchase protection benefits.

This targeted offer is supposed to expire by September 18, so act soon!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.