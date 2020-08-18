Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

Even though many people have put travel on hold for the time being, that doesn't mean the desire to rack up points and miles for future redemptions has stopped. In fact, many (myself included) have used this time spent at home to save up rewards for an amazing trip down the line.

For those who are interested in storing up points with Southwest, new sign-up bonus offers across all three personal cobranded Southwest credit cards could help you hit your goals.

The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card and Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card now all have this same sign-up bonus offer:

Earn 65,000 bonus points after spending $2,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening.

TPG values Southwest points at 1.5 cents each, which makes this bonus worth $975. For only a $2,000 spending requirement, that's a compelling offer — especially compared to the previous 40k offer (worth $600) that we saw with these cards previously.

Southwest continues to be a great airline to show loyalty for domestic itineraries. The twice-annual flash sales provide opportunities to score low redemption fares, and the airline continues to lead the pack in terms of booking flexibility with no change or cancellation fees on any ticket (a policy Southwest is known for outside of just the pandemic). If you've been considering applying for a Southwest credit card, now it a great time to finally jump onboard.

Which Southwest credit card should you get?

With all three cards offering the same sign-up bonus, it all comes down to how much you plan on flying Southwest both now and in the long term. The three cards all come with the same earning structure — 2x on Southwest and eligible hotel and car rental partners and 1x on everything else — so the primary difference between the three cards is the level of perks and the associated annual fee.