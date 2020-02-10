Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
What you need to know
- IHG has launched a new limited-time promotion on hotel stays.
- Travelers can earn up to 4X Bonus Points between now and May 15, 2020.
- You'll also immediately earn 1,000 Bonus Points on your first night.
IHG has just launched a new limited-time promotion that is offering up to 4X points on stays at one of its participating hotels. To entice potential patrons even more, the hotel group is also offering 1000 Bonus Points on the first night booked. After that, you'll continuously earn more bonus points the more nights you stay. Here is the breakdown of the offer:
- Earn 1000 Bonus Points on your First Night
- Earn 2X Bonus Points on Nights 2-5
- Earn 3X Bonus Points on Nights 6-14
- Earn 4X Bonus Points on Nights 15+
The total Bonus Points earned are limited to 100,000 Bonus Points and those who want to take advantage of the offer must register before booking their stays. You must book your stays by April 15, 2020, and the promotion runs from today through May 15, 2020.
The InterContinental Hotels Group is currently made of fourteen different hotel brands. Some of the most notable are the InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites. So, if any of these hotels work for your stay, this is a great offer to take advantage of.
This offer gets even better when you pair it with the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, which just recently started offering an all-time high of 140,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening. On top of that, you'll earn 25X Bonus Points for stays at IHG hotels.
Premier rewards
IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card
Earn 140,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening. Enjoy a Reward Night after each account anniversary year at eligible IHG hotels worldwide. Plus, enjoy a reward night when you redeem points for any stay of 4 or more nights. Earn 25 points total per $1 spent when you stay at an IHG hotel. Earn 2 points per $1 spent on purchases at gas stations, grocery stores, and restaurants. Earn 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases. Platinum Elite status as long as you remain a Premier cardmember. Global Entry or TSA Pre✓® Fee Credit of up to $100 every 4 years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card. IHG Rewards Club Bonus points are redeemable at hotels such as InterContinental®, Crowne Plaza®, Kimpton®, EVEN® Hotels, Indigo® Hotels & Holiday Inn®.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.