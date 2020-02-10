Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

IHG has just launched a new limited-time promotion that is offering up to 4X points on stays at one of its participating hotels. To entice potential patrons even more, the hotel group is also offering 1000 Bonus Points on the first night booked. After that, you'll continuously earn more bonus points the more nights you stay. Here is the breakdown of the offer:

Earn 1000 Bonus Points on your First Night

Earn 2X Bonus Points on Nights 2-5

Earn 3X Bonus Points on Nights 6-14

Earn 4X Bonus Points on Nights 15+

The total Bonus Points earned are limited to 100,000 Bonus Points and those who want to take advantage of the offer must register before booking their stays. You must book your stays by April 15, 2020, and the promotion runs from today through May 15, 2020.

The InterContinental Hotels Group is currently made of fourteen different hotel brands. Some of the most notable are the InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites. So, if any of these hotels work for your stay, this is a great offer to take advantage of.

This offer gets even better when you pair it with the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, which just recently started offering an all-time high of 140,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening. On top of that, you'll earn 25X Bonus Points for stays at IHG hotels.