If you have The Platinum Card® from American Express and have wanted to earn more points by enabling your family to make purchases using your card, American Express has a little bonus offer to entice you to pull that trigger a little faster. As reported by The Points Guy, American Express is targeting customers with a new offer to encourage adding authorized users.

Right now, certain cardholders are being targeted with a limited-time offer that is giving members up to 20,000 Membership Rewards bonus points for adding authorized users to their card. If you are targeted for the offer, you'll earn 5,000 Membership Rewards points for each authorized user you add who spends at least $500 on their card in the first three months of activation. This means that you'll need to add four authorized users in order to earn the full amount of the offer, so hopefully, you have a handful of people you want making purchases on your account.

There is also a fee to add an authorized user to this card. Luckily, the first three authorized users are $175 per year, whether you have one, two or three authorized users added to your account. For each additional authorized user you add after that, the charge is another $175 per year.

According to The Points Guy, the value of the 20,000 Membership Rewards bonus points equates to around $400, so this is a great offer if authoized users make sense to you and your family. You'll also earn for every purchase they make as well. Authorized users also enjoy perks and benefits like Priority Pass, Centurion Lounge access, a Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee credit (up to $100), and Delta Sky Club access when flying Delta on the same day.

Check your American Express account to see if you are eligible.