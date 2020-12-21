What you need to know
- Dyson is adding support for Google Assistant to several of its products.
- This includes a number of air purifiers, humidifiers, and vacuums.
- Dyson owners must connect their Dyson account to Google Assistant.
Some of you may be young enough (or perhaps old enough), to remember the Disney Channel Original Movie, Smart House, where a home AI was able to perform almost any task in the house, including cooking, cleaning, and even a hostile takeover. That last part may not sound appealing, and we may not quite be at the level of home automation that the film presented, but we're getting closer.
Dyson has just announced support for Google Assistant in several of its products, allowing owners to control their machines with the sound of their voice. With the added support, users can say things like "Hey Google, turn on my purifier", "set the fan speed to five", "increase the temperature", and so on. Support for Google Assistant extends to the following Dyson machines:
- Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan (with smart connectivity)
- Dyson Pure Cool Link purifying fan
- Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link purifying fan heater
- Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan
- Dyson Pure Hot Cool purifying fan heater
- Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool purifying humidifying fan
Lack of Google Assistant support was one of the few downsides in our Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool review, so the added support is a welcome addition to this nearly perfect all-in-one air purification system.
Additionally, Dyson is also joining the list of some of the best robot vacuums with Google Assistant support by bringing it to two of its own, the Dyson 360 Eye robot vacuum and Dyson 360 Heurist robot vacuum. Owners can command their vacuums by saying "start vacuuming", "stop the vacuum", or "send the vacuum home". Users can even set up routines from the Google Home app to automate when and how the machines function.
To get started, owners of these Dyson products must connect their Dyson Link accounts to Google Assistant through the Google Home app.
Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool
The Pure Humidify + Cool combines a humidifier with a fantastic air purifier and powerful fan. If you're looking for a unified solution for air purification and humidification, this is the ideal choice. Added Google Assistant support gives owners extra control over their home purification.
