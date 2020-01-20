What you need to know
- Dying Light 2 is the sequel to Techland's 2015 survival-horror game. Dying Light.
- Dying Light 2 has been delayed out of its Spring 2020 release window.
- There is no new release window at the moment.
- You can preorder Dying Light 2 on PlayStation 4 for $60 at Amazon.
Techland just announced that Dying Light 2 has has been delayed. Originally slated to release sometime in Spring 2020, the game no longer has a release window. In the announcement, Techland states the team needs more development time to fulfill its vision for the game and the company will be sharing more in the coming months. You can read Techland's full statement below.
Hey Survivors!— Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 20, 2020
Here's the Dying Light 2 Development Update. pic.twitter.com/CKMkAe2eD7
Dying Light 2 is an ambitious game, aiming to include far more gameplay systems in a denser world than the first title. This time around, the player's choices affect the city and its inhabitants, while the infection appears to have evolved in mysterious ways, as you can see in the 30 minute gameplay demo Techland released last year.
The first Dying Light has sold well over 13 million copies, so it's understandable why Techland wants to take as long as is needed for the sequel. For more information on Dying Light 2, you can check out this E3 2018 preview from our Senior Xbox Editor Jez Corden. We'll be sure to share more when we learn the new release window for the game.
Run
Dying Light 2
Good night. Good luck.
Dying Light 2 takes the parkour zombie fighting system of the first game and expands it to a new city that evolves based on your choices throughout the game.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
