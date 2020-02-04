Dreams promo imageSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

  • Dreams has been in development by Media Molecule for several years.
  • In 2019, a limited amount of players were allowed to buy an Early Access version.
  • Any Early Access players will be allowed to play the full game three days before the release date.
  Dreams is available for preorder on PlayStation 4 for $40.

There's some good news for any Early Access players of Dreams. Media Molecule has announced via PlayStation Blog that anyone who owns the Early Access version of Dreams will get to start playing on February 11, three days before the full release date. The patch allowing Early Access owners to play it early will go live on 12:00 p.m. GMT/4:00 a.m PT/7:00 a.m. ET.

This update will include the new short campaign, Art's Dream, as well as creation kits themed after Art's Dreams. Art's Dream is a story about, well, dreams, taking the player through a wide variety of different situations. There's also some UI improvements, plentiful bug fixes, new tutorials, how-to videos, improved thermometer information and controls, alongside much more. Media Molecule actually estimates there have been around 18,000 different improvements since Early Access.

So Early Access owners, get ready to start making and playing your own games a little ahead of schedule. For everyone else, Dreams is set to release on February 14, 2020.

Dreams is, essentially, a game engine turned into a game. It lets users create new worlds and games while sharing them with other Dreams players. It's been in development for several years but it's finally almost here.

