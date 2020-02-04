There's some good news for any Early Access players of Dreams. Media Molecule has announced via PlayStation Blog that anyone who owns the Early Access version of Dreams will get to start playing on February 11, three days before the full release date. The patch allowing Early Access owners to play it early will go live on 12:00 p.m. GMT/4:00 a.m PT/7:00 a.m. ET.

This update will include the new short campaign, Art's Dream, as well as creation kits themed after Art's Dreams. Art's Dream is a story about, well, dreams, taking the player through a wide variety of different situations. There's also some UI improvements, plentiful bug fixes, new tutorials, how-to videos, improved thermometer information and controls, alongside much more. Media Molecule actually estimates there have been around 18,000 different improvements since Early Access.

So Early Access owners, get ready to start making and playing your own games a little ahead of schedule. For everyone else, Dreams is set to release on February 14, 2020.