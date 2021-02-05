If you're anything like me, you love a good turn-based strategy game. I remember putting hours upon hours into Fire Emblem, Advance Wars, and countless other similar titles on the Gameboy Advance and loving every second. Android already has some of the best strategy games, and Dragon Quest Tact is a truly excellent new addition to the already strong library — and it's totally free-to-play. You won't even need a good Android controller for this game either, although it doesn't hurt to have one lying around for other titles.

Dragon Quest Tact takes the battle tactics of Fire Emblem, mixes that with the monster-collecting aspect of Pokemon, and adds a sprinkling of gacha on the side. Unlike many other turn-based strategy games of the same vein, Dragon Quest Tact players will use the monsters they've collected as units to play during battles — a sort of highly-modified game of chess, if you've never played anything similar. Each battle takes place on a playing field that can include different height levels and obstacles in the way, forcing players to change up strategy each time.

Combat is fun, and the randomized unit turns add a certain Poker-esque level of luck.

Each unit has its own set of moves and special abilities, as well as method of traversal and number of squares they can move per turn. There are seemingly hundreds of monsters to collect in the game, each of which can be leveled up in several different ways. If you're someone who lives and breathes statistics, you're going to feel right at home here, but it's also friendly enough to where you won't need to delve that deeply if you don't want to.

What I particularly like about Dragon Quest Tact is that unit turns are randomized at the beginning of every battle, so it's not just one entire side of the field that's playing at once. Sometimes you'll move two or three times before the enemy moves, while other times you might find enemies get to move first. It adds a certain Poker-esque level of luck to adapt your skill set to.