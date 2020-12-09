Get ready for a mean, green, exciting show this year with NBC's Dr. Seuss Grinch Musical. Yes, if ever there was a year to celebrate the Grinch, it's 2020. Starring Glee's Matthew Morrison as the Grinch, a man who hates holidays and fun almost as much as Ebenezer Scrooge, this is a music event you won't want to miss.

If you want to steal back Christmas this year, a great way to do it would be to watch this epic event on NBC. Staged at the Troubadour Theatre in London, the all-star cast will surely add some color (mostly green) to your holiday cheer. Obviously, Glee fans will love seeing Matthew Morrison as the Grinch, but we're also getting newcomer Amelia Minto co-starring as Cindy-Lou Who. Additionally, Descendants 3's Booboo Stewart will play a younger Max, along with Denis O'Hare.

Unlike previous NBC musicals, this one will not be aired live due to COVID and a few other things. Instead, NBC's Dr Seuss' The Grinch Musical was filmed prior to air time. This broadcast, or spectacle, will run for 2-hours and be full of mischief and fun for the whole family. Here's what you need to know and how to watch it live from anywhere in the world.

Dr Seuss' The Grinch Musical: When and where?

The Grinch Musical will be available on NBC. It's available to watch both Wednesday, December 9th, and Thursday, December 10th at 8pm ET / 5pm PT for free. It'll be easier if you have cable, but it's not required for the holiday event.

How to Watch Dr Seuss' The Grinch Musical online in the U.S.

Those in the United States can easily flip to the NBC channel and enjoy The Grinch Musical live. You can stream it on NBC's website or on the NBC app, too. If you don't have cable, you'll be able to watch the musical and several other holiday classics with a Hulu subscription for just $5.99/month. Hulu offers several different live TV channels as well, making it a great option this holiday season.

How to Watch Dr Seuss' The Grinch Musical online from anywhere

Those in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada can find more information on this movie in just a moment. We're here to help those that are geo-locked or looking to watch holiday movies without being home.

In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can help you stream every holiday musical. This is a service that allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or a different state so you can watch whatever you want, wherever you want.

