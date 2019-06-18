Back in January, Nintendo announced that it would bring a new Dr. Mario game for smartphones later this year. The company has finally announced a release date for the mobile puzzle game. Both Android and iOS users will be able to download Dr. Mario World starting July 10. Pre-registration for the game is now live on the Google Play Store as well as the iOS App Store. Along with announcing the game's release date, Nintendo has released a new trailer that gives us our first look at the gameplay of the upcoming mobile title.

While Dr. Mario World will be a free-to-play game, it will offer optional in-game purchases and may contain advertising as well. The game listing on the Play Store also tells us that a persistent internet connection will be required while playing. That means you will not be able to play Dr. Mario World when your device is offline. As for compatibility, Dr. Mario World will run on Android devices running KitKat or newer versions featuring at least 2GB of RAM. The game will support a total of 11 languages at launch: Japanese, English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, Korean, and Chinese.

The puzzle game involves matching capsules with viruses to eliminate them. You will even be able to use leftover half-capsules to get rid of meddlesome viruses. However, each puzzling configuration of viruses will need to be eliminated using only a limited number of capsules. Apart from Dr. Mario, you will be able to purchase other doctors such as Dr. Peach and Dr. Bowser. In stage mode, players will be able to send and receive stamina-giving hearts or challenge others to a one-on-one battle. Nintendo has promised that it will add new worlds as well as new doctors to the game on a regular basis.

Mario Kart Tour: Everything you need to know