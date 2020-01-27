What you need to know
- Doom Eternal is currently being developed by id Software.
- Creative director Hugo Martin has confirmed there will not be any microtransactions.
- Doom Eternal is currently set to release on March 20.
- You can preorder Doom Eternal on PlayStation 4 for $60 at Amazon.
While Doom Eternal is still a couple of months away, players can put any fears of in-game purchases to rest. Hugo Martin, the creative director of Doom Eternal at id Software, confirmed (via PC Gamer) that Doom Eternal won't have any microtransactions or an in-game store.
Cosmetics that make you look different and stylish in Doom Eternal are unlocked with XP, with no secondary paid resources or direct purchases being necessary. XP can only be used to unlock cosmetics and is not how you improve your weapons, abilities, or progress in any other meaningful fashion during the campaign. "Eternal is a $60 game, not a free-to-play game or a mobile game" Martin said in a Facebook post.
One of our staff editors, Carli Velocci, got the chance to go hands on Doom Eternal at a recent press event. You can check out her thoughts right here. You can also take a look at some gameplay footage below, which shows off even more carnage alongside some interesting changes coming in Doom Eternal. Doom Eternal is set to release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on March 20, with a Nintendo Switch release coming later.
Raise Hell
Doom Eternal
They are rage, you are worse.
Doom Eternal brings everything players loved about the Doom 2016 game with even more executions, more demons, more campaign, and more brutal combat.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
