What you need to know
- Doom Eternal is getting a new trailer tomorrow.
- Doom Eternal was originally set to release back in November 2019.
- Doom Eternal is now set to release on March 20.
- You can preorder Doom Eternal on PlayStation 4 for $60 from Amazon.
Bethesda announced today that a new trailer for Doom Eternal is coming tomorrow. While we don't know exactly what the trailer will entail, it's a safe guess that we'll get another look at the campaign mode, where players will hack through the Hordes of Hell, on Earth and elsewhere.
Official Trailer 2 for DOOM Eternal arrives tomorrow at 12:30pm ET.— Bethesda (@bethesda) January 13, 2020
The countdown begins tomorrow at 11am ET: https://t.co/HUhnayk1M1 pic.twitter.com/G7z6NOKWgO
The new trailer is coming at 12:30 p.m. ET. You can tune into the Bethesda Twitch channel before then, as a countdown will start at 11:00 a.m. ET. We'll be sure to update this when the trailer is released.
For more information on Doom Eternal, you can check out the Battlemode trailer released last year. Doom Eternal is the first Bethesda Softworks game from id Software developed with id Tech 7. After originally being set to release back in November 2019, it's now scheduled to be released on March 20 later this year.
Raise Hell
Doom Eternal
They are rage, you are worse.
Doom Eternal brings everything players loved about the Doom 2016 game with even more executions, more demons, more campaign, and more brutal combat.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
