Cyber Monday is home to countless deals — many of which are for Android phones. Samsung has been particularly active in discounting just about every phone in its lineup this year, and while many of them are great deals, that's not the case for every single one.

One of the many Galaxy handsets on sale right now is the Samsung Galaxy A51, and while it's a fine phone on its own, it remains a difficult recommendation even at its new low price of $285. Between a weak processor and mediocre cameras, it's just not very special.

If you're hoping to buy a new Galaxy phone during Cyber Monday without spending a heap of cash, we'd recommend turning your attention towards the Galaxy A71 instead. It's a bit more expensive than the A51, but it's better in virtually every way — and it's also discounted for Cyber Monday.

Actually worth it : Samsung Galaxy A71 | $100 off at Amazon Rather than wasting your money on the Galaxy A51 this year, why not get the A71 instead? For a little bit more money, the A71 offers you a much faster processor, improved cameras, excellent battery life, and 5G connectivity. At $100 off for Cyber Monday, it's a pretty fantastic deal. $500 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy A71 normally costs $600, but thanks to some sweet Cyber Monday savings, it can be yours for only $500. Considering everything you get with the A71, that's quite the deal.

It all starts with the performance, which is far and away better than what you get with the A51. The Galaxy A71 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, which is the exact same chip found in the Google Pixel 5. No matter what apps or games you run on the phone, everything moves at blistering speed.

Also present on the A71 is a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display. It's big, vibrant, and incredibly sharp. If you're someone that watches a lot of movies on your phone, they'll look incredible here. And thanks to the massive 4,500 mAh battery, you can use your A71 for hours on end without worrying about running out of juice. When it does come time to charge up, you can use the 25W fast charger that's included right in the box. What a concept!

Add all of that together with capable cameras, robust software, and 5G support, and it's mighty impressive just how much you're getting for $500. If you've been hunting for a top-notch Android deal, you just found it.