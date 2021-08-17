Best answer: Yes. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 models offer advanced sleep tracking. You'll receive valuable insight into your sleep patterns to help you improve sleep quality.
Does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 support sleep tracking?
If you're thinking about buying the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, you'll be glad to know it offers detailed sleep tracking. While some wearables only offer the basics in this area, you'll have access to important details with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4's sleep tracking.
This is one of many features that have the Galaxy Watch 4 on track to become one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy. Samsung says the improved sleep tracking on the Galaxy Watch 4 is designed to help users manage their overall sleep quality.
As usual, your wearable will offer a full picture of your rest quality with a close look at your sleep patterns throughout the night. However, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is providing even greater detail this time around. Now, your compatible smartphone has the ability to detect the sound of your snores, which will be factored into your device's sleep tracking.
As you may know, your smartwatch is also equipped to measure your blood oxygen saturation levels while you sleep. When you combine this data with the advanced Sleep Scores you receive on your watch, you'll be able to learn more about your sleep patterns so you can work on getting better rest.
Catch some ZZZs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Track your sleep
It's common knowledge that your sleep health has a direct impact on your overall well-being. One way to start improving your health is with detailed sleep tracking on your Galaxy Watch 4. Track your sleep patterns, snores, and blood oxygen levels.
