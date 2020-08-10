Best answer: Yes, you'll be able to use Samsung Pay on the new Galaxy Watch 3. However, the watch doesn't have the MST tech from past watches, so you'll have to use NFC.

Will you be able to use Samsung Pay on the new Galaxy Watch 3?

We've been using our smartphones as a payment method for the better part of a decade now. With the inclusion of NFC (near field communication), in most smartphones these days, it has become common to simply tap your phone at the payment terminal to purchase goods. The same can be said for the commonality of making payments with smartwatches too.

While a lot of smartwatches for Android offer mobile payments using Google Pay, the smartwatches from Samsung utilize the company's own digital wallet called Samsung Pay — the Galaxy Watch 3 continues that trend. While Samsung did include NFC to allow for mobile payments using the watch, it did not bring back MST from the Galaxy Gear S3.