Best answer: Yes, you'll be able to use Samsung Pay on the new Galaxy Watch 3. However, the watch doesn't have the MST tech from past watches, so you'll have to use NFC.
We've been using our smartphones as a payment method for the better part of a decade now. With the inclusion of NFC (near field communication), in most smartphones these days, it has become common to simply tap your phone at the payment terminal to purchase goods. The same can be said for the commonality of making payments with smartwatches too.
While a lot of smartwatches for Android offer mobile payments using Google Pay, the smartwatches from Samsung utilize the company's own digital wallet called Samsung Pay — the Galaxy Watch 3 continues that trend. While Samsung did include NFC to allow for mobile payments using the watch, it did not bring back MST from the Galaxy Gear S3.
MST stands for Magnetic Secure Transmission, and it allows devices like a phone or watch to pay at nearly any payment terminal that you'd swipe a credit card through. Unfortunately, Samsung left this great piece of tech out of the Galaxy Watch 3. Thankfully, with NFC becoming much more prevalent for making purchases, you'll still be able to make secure and convenient purchases in many places.
The Galaxy Watch 3 can do everything from tracking your sleep to workouts, monitor your heart rate, and so much more. Another helpful trick you'll have up your sleeve with this smartwatch is the ability to use Samsung Pay to make your purchases.
