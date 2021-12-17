Make contactless payments with the Fitbit Charge 5

If you're always on the go, you want to find a reliable fitness tracker that can keep up with your active lifestyle. Fortunately, there are plenty of solid options to choose from these days. You should consider the Fitbit Charge 5 for many reasons, including contactless payments.

For starters, you can leave your phone behind and still track your route with GPS during a workout. When you're headed out for a run in the park, you can leave your wallet behind, thanks to Fitbit Charge 5's NFC support. This allows you to use your tracker to make contactless payments via Fitbit Pay when you're on the go. So whether you're stopping to quench your thirst after a run or pausing for a quick bite to eat, this is an extremely useful feature to have.

Fitbit Pay works with leading banks and credit unions across the world.

You'll have peace of mind when using Fitbit Pay on your device, as all purchases are covered by your bank's fraud protection. Not to mention that Fitbit uses industry-standard tokenization to help keep each transaction private and secure. You'll also be glad to know that Fitbit Pay works with leading banks and credit unions across the world.

As for the Fitbit Charge 5's NFC support, users can add up to five different payment cards to the Wallet. You'll also be able to choose which card you want to use as the default payment option. The Wallet allows users to easily add and remove payment cards, edit a payment method, and review recent purchases. Learning how to use Fitbit Pay is easy and only takes a few steps.

You can make purchases with Fitbit Pay at any store that accepts contactless payments. Simply swipe down from the watch face and tap Payments. If prompted to do so, you'll need to enter your PIN code. Next, you'll see your default card appear on the screen. If that's the card you want to use, hold your wrist near the payment terminal. To pay with a different card, swipe through until you find the preferred one, then hold your wrist near the payment terminal. The payment is complete when your tracker vibrates and shows a confirmation.

While most users won't be buying the Fitbit Charge 5 just for the NFC support, it's a nice perk to have available. The days of your bulky wallet stuffed into your back pocket or buried at the bottom of your purse are officially over, thanks to contactless payments!