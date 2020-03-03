Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
Best answer: Yes, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express does have a welcome bonus. New cardholders can earn a $250 statement credit after spending $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months and also enjoy a 0% APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers (then a variable rate that is currently 14.49% to 25.49%).
- More card details: Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
The Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express offers cardholders some the best-in-class rewards for their everyday spending. From 6% cash back on U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%) and select U.S. streaming services to 3% cash back on U.S. gas stations, and 1% cash back on other purchases, it's truly an unbeatable card in its category.
While the rewards are enough alone of a reason to have this card play a major role in your wallet, you may be wondering if the card also offers a welcome bonus to new cardholders. It turns out that it not only has one but two introductory offers to make this card even more enticing.
For those looking for a straight-up bonus, the Blue Cash Preferred Card offers new cardholders a $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months of account opening. We've even seen special offers up to $300 for new cardholders, but the most common is $250.
For those who want to enjoy some 0% financing on their new card, the Blue Cash Preferred Card offers that as well. New cardholders, on top of the $250 welcome bonus, can also take advantage of a 0% APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers (then a variable rate, currently 14.49% to 25.49%).
These two offers combined are a one-two punch for those looking to be rewarded for signing up for a new card. The best part is that, after you've enjoyed these welcome bonuses, you also now have one of the most rewarding credit cards on the market.
