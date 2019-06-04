Best answer: The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 has a microSD slot, allowing you to expand the internal storage with a microSD card quite easily and affordably. This is especially helpful now that microSD storage is accessible by Android apps installed on your Chromebook.

The models of the C434 currently available both come with 64GB of storage, which you can expand with a microSD card via a slot. Something you'll need to be aware of is that the microSD card sticks out of the C434 slightly when inserted, so if you intend to keep it inserted at all time make sure that when you store it in a backpack or laptop sleeve that the side with the microSD card is up.

Chromebooks for the most part don't come with huge SSDs the way Windows laptops do, but with deep Google Drive integration — and support for other cloud storage services — and most models having some form of expandable storage, you shouldn't be too pressed for storage space.

What can and can't use microSD storage on a Chromebook right now

microSD cards can be used as a storage location in the Chrome OS Files app just like Downloads and Google Drive. You can rename and reformat the microSD card and manage files easily and use it as a Download location when downloading files on the Chrome browser.

Once upon a time, SD cards couldn't be used by Android apps on a Chromebook, but in 2018, Google finally gave Android apps SD access, so they can be used to read microSD storage, and apps like Google Play Movies & TV can use the microSD card for storage for offline movies, which is great news for me and my 128GB card as we can download enough entertainment for an international round-trip flight — and then some.

You cannot move Android apps to SD nor can you install Linux applications to SD — we could see this change if Chromebooks gain support for Adoptable Storage, but for now, apps need to be installed internally, but at least microSD can be used for storage of downloaded media and documents on many Android apps can be stored on SD.