Best answer: It's unknown whether Apex Legends Mobile will have controller support upon launch on Android. As of right now, we know it's being developed specifically with touch controls in mind.

What is Apex Legends Mobile?

As its name suggests, Apex Legends Mobile is a mobile version of the popular battle royale. Starring hero characters called Legends, teams of 2 to 3 players dive onto a map and compete to be the last ones standing. Each hero character has their own unique abilities that can turn the tides of a match and help you win.

Does Apex Legends Mobile have controller support on Android?

It's unclear whether Apex Legends Mobile will have controller support on Android. Respawn hasn't stated one way or the other. Hopefully, it will allow players the option to connect a controller and just filter out matches based on who is or isn't using one, as other mobile games have done in the past.

According to Game Director Chad Grenier, Apex Legends Mobile is "specially designed for touchscreens, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations that result in the most advanced battle royale combat available on a phone."

Controller support vs. touch controls: Which is better?

This is a matter of opinion, but by and large, you'll find most people say controller support is better, much like how the keyboard and mouse on a PC are superior to controller support. It's easier to use and offers greater control and accuracy. Touch controls can be difficult to get right and usually obscure parts of the screen. If you're used to playing with them, then you shouldn't have too much of a problem.

Some of the best mobile controllers do wonders for helping people win more matches, so it's definitely something you should look into if Apex Legends Mobile ends up supporting them.

When does Apex Legends Mobile release?

Respawn hasn't announced a release date for Apex Legends Mobile yet. It's currently in closed beta in a limited amount of countries but should expand to more regions throughout the year. It's reasonable to expect a full release sometime in 2022 or later.