Best answer: No! OnePlus worked closely with Amazon and Qualcomm to integrate the Alexa built-in feature at the app level rather than at the OS level so that it could be updated independently from the OS. As a bonus, you don't have to buy a OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro from Amazon to get these Alexa features.

What does it mean to have a phone with Alexa Built-in?

While Android and iOS users can both access Alexa at the push of a button from within the Amazon Alexa app, as well as other Amazon apps like shopping and music, only Android users can set Alexa as their primary or default voice assistant on their phones.

For several years, Amazon has offered "exclusives" with different Android OEMs. In this program, Amazon would sell a variant of a phone pre-loaded with Alexa set as the default assistant, either hands-free or at the press of a button, as well as a handful of other Amazon apps like Kindle, Amazon Music, and Audible.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phones are the first devices from OnePlus to be available for purchase on Amazon.com, and they are the first from the company (and arguably the most premium) to be part of the Alexa Built-in program.

Are you going to get slower Android or Oxygen OS updates?