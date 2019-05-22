Immersing yourself in your favorite movies or TV shows has always been one of the dreams of owning VR. Making a franchise as beloved as Doctor Who jump to life is a big deal, and the BBC seems intent on doing just that. With Doctor Who: Edge of Time, the BBC, along with publisher PlayStack, has created a new Doctor Who storyline specifically for VR. Here's what we know so far — and a lot we don't. What kind of game is Edge of Time?

Doctor Who: Edge of Time is primarily a puzzle game with some action adventure thrown in for good measure. PolyStack says "Armed with the Sonic Screwdriver, players will solve mind-bending puzzles, grapple with iconic monsters and encounter new horizons..." This says to me there will be a lot of variety within the game, but from the screenshots we have so far, puzzles are going to be the main thrust. One of the scenes we have been given so far shows a laundromat, while another is some sort of back office. It seems like these are areas you will need to explore to find clues and solve puzzles to progress through the game. The game listing does also mention that you will be able to pilot the TARDIS as seen in the last season of Doctor Who, which I assume means operating dials and looking at doodads as you race around the console. As I said earlier, there is definitely going to be some fun action/adventure aspects to this game in addition to the puzzle parts. So what's the plot? Aliens. That's always the plot. Some unknown enemy has created something called the Reality Virus, and that virus threatens to destroy the entire universe. You take on the role of The Doctor's companion and you both must race to defeat them before they can reach the endgame. That's all we have for the plot at this point. The trailer doesn't offer anything in the way of explanation either so we will have to wait until closer to the release date for more details. What kind of enemies will there be?