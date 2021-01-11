Third-party launchers are fantastic tools. Whether you want to mess around with custom icon packs, home screen grid sizes, or anything else in between, they typically allow for much greater control compared to the stock launcher devices ship with.

That said, first-party launchers have gotten much better over the years. From Google's Pixel phones to Samsung handsets running One UI, lots of progress has been made on that front.

Some of our AC forum members recently started talking about some of the quirks when using a third-party launcher with Pixel phones these days, saying:

This got us wondering — Do you use third-party launchers on Pixel phones?

Join the conversation in the forums!