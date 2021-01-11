Third-party launchers are fantastic tools. Whether you want to mess around with custom icon packs, home screen grid sizes, or anything else in between, they typically allow for much greater control compared to the stock launcher devices ship with.
That said, first-party launchers have gotten much better over the years. From Google's Pixel phones to Samsung handsets running One UI, lots of progress has been made on that front.
Some of our AC forum members recently started talking about some of the quirks when using a third-party launcher with Pixel phones these days, saying:
This got us wondering — Do you use third-party launchers on Pixel phones?
Join the conversation in the forums!
The new Fossil Gen 5 LTE finally lets you leave your smartphone at home
Fossil has launched the latest version of the Gen 5 smartwatch that now comes equipped with LTE connectivity, a first for the company.
Google's as much to blame for lousy Android update policies as phone makers
Bad updates have been a thing on Android for years and years. If we want to actually see real change, maybe it's time for Google to step in and take control.
Review: OnePlus Band is just not worth your time (or money)
OnePlus' first wearable is a budget fitness band called the OnePlus Band. It has a lot of features and goes up against Xiaomi's best-selling Mi Band 5, so let's take a look at whether it can stand on its own in this segment.
Keep your Moto E trucking along with the best cases
It can be tough trying to find the right case for your brand new smartphone. This is especially true if there are a lot of options to choose from. Luckily, we did the hard work already and found the best options for your Moto E (2020).