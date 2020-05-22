One of the more polarizing phones of the year has been the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. There were a lot of expectations for the device leading up to its release, and while it gets a lot right, it also comes with some quirks and drawbacks you don't want to see in a phone this expensive.

Now that the Ultra has had some time to breathe and exist in the wild, we wanted to check in with our AC forum members to see where their thoughts about the phone currently lie.

What say you? Do you think the Galaxy S20 Ultra lived up to they hype?

Join the conversation in the forums!