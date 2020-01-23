Getting a new Android update is usually an exciting time. From new features, better battery life, and more, Google's yearly OS updates are always worth looking forward to.

It's been a few months since Android 10 started rolling out to users, now being widely available on phones from Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and others. It's a fantastic update with plenty to like, but taking a look through the AC forums, not everyone is a fan of it.

What about you? Do you regret updating to Android 10?

Join the conversation in the forums!