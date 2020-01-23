Android 10, Pie, and Oreo easter eggsSource: Android Central

Getting a new Android update is usually an exciting time. From new features, better battery life, and more, Google's yearly OS updates are always worth looking forward to.

It's been a few months since Android 10 started rolling out to users, now being widely available on phones from Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and others. It's a fantastic update with plenty to like, but taking a look through the AC forums, not everyone is a fan of it.

waqqas31

I've been putting together a list since I got Android 10 on January 14th. Rants: 1. Clunkier animations. 2. Freezes/pauses a lot. 3. Multiple touches required at times to register. 4. Apps visibly crash a lot more often Google Docs). 5. DND will turn on at the scheduled time, but will not turn off at the scheduled time if it is toggled manually sometime in between. 6. Good Lock...

bhatech

Never ever I wish to go back to an older version Need the update day one asap and always have loved new updates (it's like candy for kids). Till now not regretted updates on any of my phones for over a decade

me just saying

no differences for me. use smart launcher and don't use gestures. guess I really did not need the update.

sweetypie31

I'm good on Android 10. My phone is working well . All I need is my good lock back and everything will be straight.

What about you? Do you regret updating to Android 10?

