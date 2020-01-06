Galaxy S11 CAD-based RenderSource: @OnLeaks / 91Mobiles

Samsung has officially sent out press invites for its next Unpacked event, which is taking place on February 11 in San Francisco. While not yet confirmed by the company, it's widely expected that this is where we'll get a proper unveiling for the Galaxy S20/S11 — we aren't entirely sure on the name quite yet.

The S20 is shaping up to be an interesting phone, offering a vastly upgraded camera system, 5G support, and a 120Hz display.

Get two Samsung Galaxy S10 for the price of one!

It's likely going to be one of 2020's best all-around phones, but if you already have an S10, is it going to be worth the upgrade? Here's what some of our AC forum members had to say.

gendo667

Nope. I said in another thread, the camera is gonna have to blow my mind for me to upgrade.

Reply
dendron01

The S10 is very capable no doubt, but an upgrade is starting to look tempting based on (what appears to be) significant camera improvements, as well integrated 5G in the new Qualcomm chip. Having said that I'm experiencing zero issues with my S10+ and its actually by far the best phone I've owned in a while...so it may take a bit more incentive to motivate me.

Reply
ABOSWORTH007

Yes I will upgrade most likely. I usually get a new phone every year.

Reply
Adam Frix

I like to get a new phone every year, but not blindly. And the 2020 Galaxy S series is stacking up to be underwhelming to say the least. 5G capability is useless right now. And with Sammy using the Snapdragon 865, Qualcomm also requires them--REQUIRES them--to drag along the space hogging, power using separate 5G chip--which will sit there unused, taking up space and using up battery. Plus,...

Reply

What about you? Do you plan on upgrading from the Galaxy S10 to the S20?

Join the conversation in the forums!