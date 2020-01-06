Samsung has officially sent out press invites for its next Unpacked event, which is taking place on February 11 in San Francisco. While not yet confirmed by the company, it's widely expected that this is where we'll get a proper unveiling for the Galaxy S20/S11 — we aren't entirely sure on the name quite yet.
The S20 is shaping up to be an interesting phone, offering a vastly upgraded camera system, 5G support, and a 120Hz display.
It's likely going to be one of 2020's best all-around phones, but if you already have an S10, is it going to be worth the upgrade? Here's what some of our AC forum members had to say.
What about you? Do you plan on upgrading from the Galaxy S10 to the S20?
Join the conversation in the forums!
