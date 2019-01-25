Take a look at the Google Play Store, and you'll find a huge selection of apps to browse through. Many of them are completely free to download, some need to be purchased with a one-time fee, and others require a monthly subscription in order to access all of the features that come with them.

Free apps will likely always be the most popular simply due to the nature of them, but are paid apps getting any love?

We decided to check in with our AC forum members about this. Here's what they had to say: