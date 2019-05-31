If you own a Pixel phone, chances are one of the main reasons you bought it was because of its software experience. Since Pixels are made by Google, they come with clean/uncluttered UIs, features you won't find anywhere else, and get access to Android updates and security patches before any other handset.

Google's custom Pixel Launcher is what ships on every Pixel phone out of the box, and while it may not be the most customizable option out there, it runs very smoothly and gives you easy access to Google Search and the Google Feed.

Taking a look through the AC forums, it looks like the Pixel Launcher is what most of our members stick with.