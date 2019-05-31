If you own a Pixel phone, chances are one of the main reasons you bought it was because of its software experience. Since Pixels are made by Google, they come with clean/uncluttered UIs, features you won't find anywhere else, and get access to Android updates and security patches before any other handset.

Google's custom Pixel Launcher is what ships on every Pixel phone out of the box, and while it may not be the most customizable option out there, it runs very smoothly and gives you easy access to Google Search and the Google Feed.

Taking a look through the AC forums, it looks like the Pixel Launcher is what most of our members stick with.

bhatech

I always use the Pixel launcher on my Pixel phones. Personally I like it the best, on other phones I revert to Nova or Pixel like launchers.

mogelijk

I am sticking with the Pixel Launcher. I've always liked the "Google" launchers, back from when I had Nexus phones.

Relletti

Using the Pixel launcher. I was thinking about loading Lawn chair or Nova but the Pixel launcher is just working right now for me.

dekatch

advanced gesture settings are the reason I'm still on nova. I use double tap on screen to bring up recent app list, swipe up to search apps, swipe down to open notifications. also the indefinite scrolling between homescreens is not possible on Samsung stock. and disable moving background also I use an additional dock row for a very few rare actions that I like to bring up from time to...

