Our readers told us whether they prefer headphones or earbuds, wired or wireless

Wireless is the way to go these days.
Derrek Lee

Sony Wh 1000xm4 ReviewSource: Peter Cao / Android Central

What you need to know

  • More of our readers prefer wireless headphones.
  • Wireless earbuds came in second place with 30% of votes.
  • Wired earbuds were a distant fourth, behind wired headphones.

Over the weekend, we asked if our readers preferred headphones or earbuds and whether they go wired or wireless. The question was sparked by an article from The Wall Street Journal about how all the "cool kids" have been spotted rocking wired earbuds. The report highlighted potential reasons for this during a time when wireless is all the rage, from pricing, to warding off unwanted conversations, to the "I'm too cool to keep up with tech" attitude.

Interestingly, our poll shows that our readers are much less interested in wired earbuds, with less than 10% of the votes. Wireless reigned supreme with more than half of the votes between headphones and earbuds, leaning largely towards the former.

Headphones Or Earbuds Poll ResponseSource: Android Central

For many of the comments, readers seem to switch between different types depending on what they're doing, with headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM4 or Bose QC35 II as a popular option when indoors and earbuds more popular when outdoors:

Of course, not everyone prefers wireless due to audio quality, but for others, it's all about the convenience of carrying them around, especially with the best wireless earbuds. Plus, you have the added benefit of not having to mess around with tangled wires and shorts.

