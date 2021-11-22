Over the weekend, we asked if our readers preferred headphones or earbuds and whether they go wired or wireless. The question was sparked by an article from The Wall Street Journal about how all the "cool kids" have been spotted rocking wired earbuds. The report highlighted potential reasons for this during a time when wireless is all the rage, from pricing, to warding off unwanted conversations, to the "I'm too cool to keep up with tech" attitude.

Interestingly, our poll shows that our readers are much less interested in wired earbuds, with less than 10% of the votes. Wireless reigned supreme with more than half of the votes between headphones and earbuds, leaning largely towards the former.