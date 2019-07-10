Best answer: Yes. The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 support fast charging. A 15-minute charge will power the headphones for up to two hours.

How fast can you charge the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700?

Bose really pulled out all the stops with the release of the NCH 700, as these headphones finally sport USB-C instead of Micro-USB. Plus, these are rated for up to 20 hours of use on a full charge, which is quite impressive.

But what about those times where you need a quick charge up to help you power through your work session? Well, Bose thought of that too, as a 15-minute charge will power the NCH 700 for up to an additional two hours.

Bose also states that these headphones will fully charge in about 2.5 hours. After fully charged, the NCH 700 will last for up to 20 hours before you'll need to plug them in again.

What's my battery level?

It can be somewhat annoying to not really know how much battery life is left in your headphones. This is especially true if you are in the middle of a big project and then all of a sudden your headphones stop working.

Luckily, Bose included a new voice prompt which tells you the remaining battery life every time you power the NCH 700 on. If your battery starts getting too low, a voice prompt will come through and say "Battery low, please charge now".

Finally, you can find out how much battery life is left by tapping and holding on the touch surface until you hear a voice prompt. When you hear the prompt, just say "Announce the battery level" and you'll know how much time you have left to get some work done.

How does this stack up against the competition?

At first glance, the two hours of battery life for 15 minutes of charging seems impressive, and it is for some. However, when you are looking around at other noise canceling headphones such as the Sony WH1000XM3 or Jabra Elite 85H, the numbers don't look quite as good.

Sony claims its headphones can get five hours of use after charging for just ten minutes, which more than double the playback in a lower amount of time. As for the Elite 85H, Jabra states you can get five hours of playback with 15 minutes of charging.

Despite providing the least amount of playback time, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are still a great option. Noise cancellation is all the rage nowadays, and Bose is back with another hit after the success of the QC 35 lineup.