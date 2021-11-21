In a world where it's next to impossible to get your hands on a next-gen console like the PS5, and finding new graphics is almost as difficult, there's one gaming arena that is easier to get into. VR headsets like the Oculus Quest 2 are readily available, and one of the best early Black Friday deals just went live.

While you won't find a regular discount on the Quest 2 just yet, both Amazon and Best Buy are running promotions netting you a $50 gift card. This can be used to pair your new headset with some of the best Quest 2 accessories, but you also might want to check out the best Quest 2 games.

Gone are the days where you need to pickup an overpowered gaming PC and a separate, more expenisve, VR system if you want to enjoy the world of Virtual Reality. Now, you can just grab the Quest 2, find some awesome games to play, and start experiencing video games in ways that you only imagined would be possible.

Get a $50 gift card