Source: StackCommerce
From sales to sport, data science skills are becoming increasingly valuable in many careers. The Complete Excel, VBA, and Data Science Certification Training Bundle helps you improve your knowledge, with 55 hours of beginner-friendly tutorials for just $44.99.
Knowing how to crunch the numbers is really useful when you are analyzing sales, estimating costs, and looking for opportunities. That is why recruiters rate data skills so highly.
Even if you are a complete Excel novice, this bundle can turn you into a data whizz. Through 13 courses, you discover how to build spreadsheets, use formulas and functions, and craft perfect charts in Excel.
The training also looks at analysis with Pivot Tables and automating actions with VBA.
Of course, data doesn't start and end with Excel. Hence, the bundle teaches you the fundamentals of machine learning and how to code useful scripts in Python.
The training comes from Mammoth Interactive, an e-learning publisher rated at 4.2 stars by students.
It's worth $2,600 in total, but you can get the training today for just $44.99.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
One of the Pixel 5's most annoying bugs just got fixed
The January 2021 security patch is rolling out now. In addition to the usual assortment of vulnerability fixes, there are a bunch of Pixel-specific improvements that owners can look forward to.
What do you want to see from budget phones in 2021?
Budget phones were pretty darn great in 2020. As we head into 2021, what are you hoping to see?
Samsung Galaxy S10 series starts receiving stable Android 11 update
Samsung today started rolling out the stable One UI 3.0 update to its Galaxy S10 series phones. While the update is currently rolling out only in Switzerland, it is expected to become available globally by the end of the month.
Get the best of both worlds with a hybrid smartwatch
Hybrid smartwatches combine the best of traditional timepieces with helpful smart features. These are some of our favorites!