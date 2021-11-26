There are few things as satisfying at the end of an exhausting day than just plopping your phone down on a good wireless charger and passing out. No fumbling for wires in the dark. No figuring out why it won't go in properly because we swapped to USB-C and there isn't a "right side" to stick in anymore the way we did with micro-USB. Just set it down, see the little charging animation, then roll over and conk out for the night.

If you saved hundreds with a Black Friday phone deal or took advantage of Verizon or AT&T's insane trade-ins to get a free Pixel 6, do yourself and your new phone a favor. Go wireless and never worry about plugging in your phone wrong at 3 AM ever again.

Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand 15W (Save 50%) More sleek and adaptable than the new Google Pixel Stand and much smaller than Samsung's wireless charging stand, the Belkin BoostCharge stand supports 15W charging on Pixels, 10W charging on Galaxy, and 7.5W on iPhones. $23 at Amazon

If you've ever been wireless charger shopping, you'll know there are almost a dozen things you need to consider before you buy one, from size and coil placement to supported profiles and inputs. Thankfully, the Belkin BoostCharge covers all your bases in one slim, modern profile.

EPP support means you'll get top-speed charging on the Pixel 3-5 and 15W wireless charging on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. It's not quite the 23W wireless charging the 2nd Gen Pixel Stand will provide, but for a quarter of the price, I'm not complaining. Samsung phones will charge at 10W — while some Samsung phones support 15W, that's a proprietary Samsung profile that's only available with Samsung's $80 stand. You can also charge iPhones at 7.5W and all other wirelessly enabled phones at 5W.