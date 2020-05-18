This has been a very bizarre year for everyone, but especially for Disney leadership. Longtime CEO Bob Iger stepped down in February — but then almost immediately retook most of the CEO from newly-christened CEO Bob Chapek — and people have been bouncing around (and out of) the leadership structure of the company far more in the last 9 months than they have in the previous several years.

Today brings the biggest shakeup yet — yes, more Iger stepping down as CEO — and that's the news that Kevin Mayer has resigned to go become CEO of TikTok, the short video platform that's been gaining subscribers during the pandemic's stay-at-home orders. This is great news for TikTok, but it's a blow to Disney at a time when confidence could be higher.

Mayer's success with Disney+, as well as other digital strategies over the last few years, had not gone unnoticed by shareholders or executives, and many thought he was being groomed as Iger's replacement for CEO. Instead, that job went to Bob Chapek, who previously oversaw Disney Parks and has drawn the ire of many fans for what I'm just going to call a lack of vision and leave it at that.