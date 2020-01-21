What you need to know
- Disney+ will now launch a week earlier than planned in Western Europe, hitting select markets on March 24th as opposed to the 31st.
- The service will set users back £59.99/€69.99 a year.
- Other Western European markets like Belgium and Portugal will get it later in summer 2020.
Disney Plus launched in the US last year, with the firm promising to bring the service to some European markets by March 31. Plans have changed, fortunately, for the better.
Disney+ will now launch on March 24 in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland. The service will also make its way to additional markets like Belgium, the Nordics, and Portugal in the summer. It'll be priced at £5.99/€6.99 per month, or £59.99/€69.99 for an annual subscription.
For the rest of the world, the service is presumably still on schedule. Eastern Europe and Latin America will get it in the first half of 2021, while countries in the Asia and Pacific regions will receive it in batches throughout 2020 and 2021.
When is Disney Plus coming to my country?
As for the service itself, despite some predictable catches, it's pretty good. If you like modern pop culture and classic animation, you'll love what Disney+ has to offer.
"Disney+ is everything I thought it'd be: a place to relive my childhood favorites, host the ultimate Star Wars marathon before Episode IX, and get my superhero fix from Spider-Man and the Avengers," Android Central's Ara Wagoner said in her review, "It's a little rough around the edges, like any new service, but it's ready to play with the big boys and it's more than worth the price of admission."
For those in Western Europe, its not much longer till we can try it out for ourselves.
Disney Plus Streaming: What it is, show & movie lineup, tips & more
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Have you tried Microsoft's new Edge browser?
Microsoft recently launched its revamped Edge web browser for a bunch of platforms, Android included. Have you tried it out yet?
OnePlus 8 Pro hands-on image leaks, revealing 120Hz refresh rate settings
In a new hands-on image, we're getting our first look at the OnePlus 8 Pro's screen refresh rate settings page — confirming the 120Hz display and more options.
Are companies releasing too many Android phones?
Having plenty of choice in the smartphone market is great, but are companies getting in the habit of releasing too many options? Here's what our AC forum members think.
Eat The Child from The Mandalorian...in cake form!
Baby Yoda has inspired myriad new desserts and treats, including a detailed cake and a Frappuccino you can order at Starbucks.