Disney Plus launched in the US last year, with the firm promising to bring the service to some European markets by March 31. Plans have changed, fortunately, for the better.

Disney+ will now launch on March 24 in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland. The service will also make its way to additional markets like Belgium, the Nordics, and Portugal in the summer. It'll be priced at £5.99/€6.99 per month, or £59.99/€69.99 for an annual subscription.

For the rest of the world, the service is presumably still on schedule. Eastern Europe and Latin America will get it in the first half of 2021, while countries in the Asia and Pacific regions will receive it in batches throughout 2020 and 2021.

When is Disney Plus coming to my country?

As for the service itself, despite some predictable catches, it's pretty good. If you like modern pop culture and classic animation, you'll love what Disney+ has to offer.

"Disney+ is everything I thought it'd be: a place to relive my childhood favorites, host the ultimate Star Wars marathon before Episode IX, and get my superhero fix from Spider-Man and the Avengers," Android Central's Ara Wagoner said in her review, "It's a little rough around the edges, like any new service, but it's ready to play with the big boys and it's more than worth the price of admission."

For those in Western Europe, its not much longer till we can try it out for ourselves.

Disney Plus Streaming: What it is, show & movie lineup, tips & more

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.