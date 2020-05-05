Keeping the kids entertained while schools are closed and the world focuses on social distancing hasn't been easy. Luckily, the Disney Family Singalong returns this weekend with a whole new slate of stars and performances for little ones to look forward to, along with host Ryan Seacrest.
The first Disney Family Singalong aired on April 16 and featured stars like Ariana Grande, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Demi Lovato, and Christina Aguilera singing covers of classic and modern Disney tunes, from The Lion King's "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" to Frozen's "Let It Go". Volume II comes just three weeks later and is scheduled to feature performances by Halsey, Shakira, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, and Donald Glover, among others.
The Disney Family Singalong: When & where
The second Disney Family Singalong premieres on Mother's Day this weekend. Join host Ryan Seacrest at 7p.m. EST this Sunday, May 10 on ABC as the next batch of stars sing their renditions of beloved Disney songs. After the show airs, you'll be able to watch it again in the coming days on Hulu and Disney+.
How to stream The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II
To watch Volume II of the Disney Family Singalong as it airs live, you'll need access to ABC, whether through your cable provider, an OTA antenna, or a streaming service. There are only a few streaming services right now that offer access to ABC, with the best option being Hulu with its Live TV package. If you want another option, you can check out AT&T TV Now or YouTube TV. You can score a free trial for any of those services, so give one (or all of them) a shot before the show to see which works best for you.
Hulu is the way to stream live
Hulu is the place to go if you want to watch Volume II of Disney's Family Singalong as it airs live. You'll be able to watch the second Singalong on ABC when it airs if you're on a Hulu with Live TV plan. Hulu offers new customers a 7-day free trial of the service, and you can even rewatch performances from the first Singalong on-demand for a limited time. The second should appear on the service to rewatch within a few days after the live show.
Hulu with Live TV
With a free 7-day trial, Hulu is a great option for watching the big event live, though you'll need a Hulu with Live TV subscription. All Hulu subscribers will be able to watch the Singalong on-demand within a few days after it airs on ABC.
How to watch the Disney Family Singalong live from anywhere
The options listed above make it easy for those in the U.S. to tune in and watch the event as it airs live on ABC, but watching from outside the U.S. is not so easy. Luckily, using a VPN makes it simple to change your location virtually, and gives you instant access to the show. Whether you are traveling or live outside of the U.S., this is what you need to know.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options?
Here are some more options that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Disney Family Singalong: Volume II live. Get in on this deal now!
The Disney Family Singalong: Performances & more
Volume II of the Disney Family Singalong is set to be just as jam-packed as the first with performers and Disney favorites. During the show, audiences will be treated to performances such as:
- "A Whole New World" performed by Idina Menzel and Ben Platt
- "Almost There" performed by Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose
- "Hakuna Matata" performed by Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III
- "Part of Your World" performed by Halsey
- "Poor Unfortunate Souls" – Rebel Wilson
- "Remember Me" – Miguel
- "Step in Time" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" – Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert
- "Try Everything" – Shakira
- "When I Am Older" – Josh Gad
- "You'll Be in My Heart" – Disney on Broadway stars
- "Zero to Hero" – Keke Palmer
Even more special guests and celebrities will appear during the show, so be sure to watch as it airs live on ABC this Sunday. With enough viewers, we may even be treated to a Volume III in the future.
