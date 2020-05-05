Keeping the kids entertained while schools are closed and the world focuses on social distancing hasn't been easy. Luckily, the Disney Family Singalong returns this weekend with a whole new slate of stars and performances for little ones to look forward to, along with host Ryan Seacrest. The first Disney Family Singalong aired on April 16 and featured stars like Ariana Grande, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Demi Lovato, and Christina Aguilera singing covers of classic and modern Disney tunes, from The Lion King's "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" to Frozen's "Let It Go". Volume II comes just three weeks later and is scheduled to feature performances by Halsey, Shakira, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, and Donald Glover, among others. Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more

The Disney Family Singalong: When & where The second Disney Family Singalong premieres on Mother's Day this weekend. Join host Ryan Seacrest at 7p.m. EST this Sunday, May 10 on ABC as the next batch of stars sing their renditions of beloved Disney songs. After the show airs, you'll be able to watch it again in the coming days on Hulu and Disney+. How to stream The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II To watch Volume II of the Disney Family Singalong as it airs live, you'll need access to ABC, whether through your cable provider, an OTA antenna, or a streaming service. There are only a few streaming services right now that offer access to ABC, with the best option being Hulu with its Live TV package. If you want another option, you can check out AT&T TV Now or YouTube TV. You can score a free trial for any of those services, so give one (or all of them) a shot before the show to see which works best for you. Hulu is the way to stream live Hulu is the place to go if you want to watch Volume II of Disney's Family Singalong as it airs live. You'll be able to watch the second Singalong on ABC when it airs if you're on a Hulu with Live TV plan. Hulu offers new customers a 7-day free trial of the service, and you can even rewatch performances from the first Singalong on-demand for a limited time. The second should appear on the service to rewatch within a few days after the live show.

