Launched at the start of 2021, the Discovery Plus streaming platform provides subscribers with access to more than 55,000 episodes of television from channels including Animal Planet, Food Network, HGTV and TLC. The best way to try out Discovery+ is to sign up for a free trial. Here are the easy steps you need to take to sign up for a free trial with Discovery Plus.

How to try Discovery+ for free

While Discovery Plus plans start at $5/month, you can sign up right now for a seven-day free trial. All you need is a few minutes to sign up. Here's how to sign up for a free trial with Discovery Plus.

Navigate to DiscoveryPlus.com. Select the Start Free Trial button. Choose which level of plan you want to try and select Continue. Enter your email, create a password, and select Agree and Continue. Fill in the Billing Information and select Agree and Continue.

Why Discovery+?

Discovery Plus is available on most streaming devices and is the go-to platform for fans of shows like Fixer Upper, Ghost Adventures and 1000-lb Sisters. It's also the exclusive home of Food Network faves like Good Eats The Return and TLC's reality-show hit 90 Day Fiancé — as well as all the drama-filled spinoffs.

The streaming platform currently offers two subscription tiers. For $5 per month, subscribers have access to all content on the platform with limited ad support. For $7 per month, you'll get an ad-free version. Verizon is also currently offering a promotion to select customers for 12 months of the ad-free service for free.

If you're left unimpressed by Discovery Plus, no worries! You can choose to cancel your subscription at any time during or after the seven-day free trial. You can also upgrade or downgrade your plan at anytime.