Rather than picking and choosing which of your devices should be powered up first, why not just charge them all at the same time? The Dodocool 40W 5-Port USB Charging Station makes it possible to power up to five devices simultaneously, so you never have to pick favorites again. Today you can pick one up for only $12.99 at Amazon when you enter promo code LJX6SLAB during checkout. That matches the best price we've ever shared on this charger and saves you 50% off its usual cost of $26. Considering the offer didn't last very long the last time it was available, you don't want to wait too long before making the purchase if you're interested.

This powerful 40W charger is equipped with five USB charging ports. Each features a 2.4A output and can intelligently detect and deliver the optimal current to connected devices. There are also built-in safeguards to protect against over-heating, over-current, over-voltage, and more.

Dodocool's charger comes with a detachable 1.5-meter AC power cord so you can make any hard-to-reach outlet more accessible in an instant. You'll also receive a one-year warranty with its purchase.

If five ports isn't enough room to power up all your devices, there are plenty of other great options at Amazon that feature even more USB ports. You should be able to find one that fits your needs using iMore's guide to the best USB multi-port wall chargers of 2019. They won't be as affordable as Dodocool's charger, but there are plenty of more powerful products to choose from.

Shipping at Amazon is free on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum, along with access to the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.

