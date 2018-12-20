Dirac is a Swedish audio optimization company that works with leading Android manufacturers to tailor customized audio solutions on their devices. We've looked at how the company worked with Xiaomi over the years to fine-tune the audio on the Chinese manufacturer's phones, and now Dirac is debuting its latest solution aimed at delivering better sound.

With Dirac Bass, the company says it will offer deeper, cleaner and natural bass from a phone's micro-speaker by minutely controlling the "artificially-generated overtones through completely new and proprietary advanced sound processing techniques." Dirac is using a dynamic NLD (non-linear device) that switches out normal bass tones with suitable overtones that are up to three octaves higher, allowing frequencies as low as 30Hz to be audible.

From Dirac's head of product management for mobile Nilo Casimiro Ericsson: