Dirac is a Swedish audio optimization company that works with leading Android manufacturers to tailor customized audio solutions on their devices. We've looked at how the company worked with Xiaomi over the years to fine-tune the audio on the Chinese manufacturer's phones, and now Dirac is debuting its latest solution aimed at delivering better sound.
With Dirac Bass, the company says it will offer deeper, cleaner and natural bass from a phone's micro-speaker by minutely controlling the "artificially-generated overtones through completely new and proprietary advanced sound processing techniques." Dirac is using a dynamic NLD (non-linear device) that switches out normal bass tones with suitable overtones that are up to three octaves higher, allowing frequencies as low as 30Hz to be audible.
From Dirac's head of product management for mobile Nilo Casimiro Ericsson:
In speakers, bass performance is all about moving as much air as possible. However, micro-speakers, like those used in smartphones or portable speakers, cannot move the amount of air required to reproduce deep bass content. Dirac Bass solves this problem by combining a classic psychoacoustic approach with new breakthroughs in digital signal processing to equip mobile devices with a new calibre of bass performance.
Dirac says by pushing the bass tones to higher frequencies, it is not only able to deliver a cleaner bass sound, but also extend the longevity of the speakers as the overtones create less distortion. The company also mentioned that by leveraging its latest solution, manufacturers will be able to offer the same bass output by utilizing smaller speakers that are more cost-effective and don't drain as much battery life.
Dirac Bass will be debuted at CES 2019, and it's likely the first wave of devices from the likes of Xiaomi and OPPO in 2019 will feature the solution.