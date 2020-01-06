Diesel Fadelite translucentSource: Diesel

What you need to know

  • Diesel is introducing a new line of Wear OS smartwatches named Fadelite.
  • The watches come in a smaller 43mm size than its other wearables and feature bold colors and a transparent case.
  • The Fadelite will be available beginning in March 2020 for $275 at Diesel stores or online.

Looking like something straight out of the 80s, Diesel just unveiled its latest smartwatch, the Diesel Fadelite, at CES 2020. Whereas most smartwatches tend to lean towards a classy or sport-inspired design, the Fadelite has an almost cyberpunk aesthetic thanks to its neon colors and translucent casing.

Diesel is no stranger to unique designs though. This is the same Fossil sub-brand that brought us watches with bold looks like the Axial and Full Guard 2.5. Unlike those other two massive watches which measured in at 48mm, the Fadelite features a more compact design at 43mm.

While it lacks in size, the Fadelite makes sure it won't go unnoticed with a range of striking colors, offering a red/black, black/clear, blue/clear, and the iridescent/clear models to choose from.

Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before

Diesel Fadelite RedDiesel Fadelite BlackDiesel Fadelite BlueSource: Diesel

Under the hood, the Fadelite is powered by the latest Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, 512MB of RAM, and has NFC for mobile payment support. It's too bad that it only includes half a gig of RAM though, because Wear OS has been shown to run much smoother with a full gigabyte. Perhaps someday, one gigabyte of RAM will become the standard, but that day is not today.

Like most other Wear OS watches, the Fadelite has support for Google Assistant and Google Pay. It will also be able to track your workouts with GPS, heart rate monitoring, and its swim-proof design.

The Diesel Fadelite will be available starting in March 2020 at Diesel stores or online for $275.

Wear OS at its finest

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

A smartwatch for Android or iOS

The Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch is one of the best Wear OS watches around for several reasons. First, it has the latest Snapdragon 3100 processor with 1GB of RAM, ensuring the fastest and smoothest Wear OS experience around. Not only is it one of the best performing smartwatches, but it's also one of the best looking with a classic, modern watch design.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.