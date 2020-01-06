Looking like something straight out of the 80s, Diesel just unveiled its latest smartwatch, the Diesel Fadelite, at CES 2020. Whereas most smartwatches tend to lean towards a classy or sport-inspired design, the Fadelite has an almost cyberpunk aesthetic thanks to its neon colors and translucent casing.

Diesel is no stranger to unique designs though. This is the same Fossil sub-brand that brought us watches with bold looks like the Axial and Full Guard 2.5. Unlike those other two massive watches which measured in at 48mm, the Fadelite features a more compact design at 43mm.

While it lacks in size, the Fadelite makes sure it won't go unnoticed with a range of striking colors, offering a red/black, black/clear, blue/clear, and the iridescent/clear models to choose from.