The Galaxy S10 is still one of the best Android phones you can buy right now. It has a gorgeous AMOLED display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and on top of it, you'll find a screen protector that's applied for you out the box.

That's a nice touch for folks that want to keep their S10's display free from imperfections of any kind, but the plastic nature of the protector means it's prone to little scratches and marks.

Looking through the AC forums, it looks like people have removed it.