Yesterday was a pretty exciting day here at AC — the very first Developer Preview of Android 12 was officially released! 🎉

We expect Google to showcase more features and changes over the coming months, but even in the very early stage of DP1, there's already a lot to talk about. From updated notifications, new privacy tools, and a first look at an all-new user interface, Android 12 looks to be quite the OS update.

Developer Preview 1 is intended for developer-use only and not for the general public, but taking a look through the AC forums, that hasn't stopped a couple of our users from already jumping on the bandwagon.

What about you? Did you install the Android 12 Developer Preview?

