Android 12 Silky HomeSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

Yesterday was a pretty exciting day here at AC — the very first Developer Preview of Android 12 was officially released! 🎉

We expect Google to showcase more features and changes over the coming months, but even in the very early stage of DP1, there's already a lot to talk about. From updated notifications, new privacy tools, and a first look at an all-new user interface, Android 12 looks to be quite the OS update.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Developer Preview 1 is intended for developer-use only and not for the general public, but taking a look through the AC forums, that hasn't stopped a couple of our users from already jumping on the bandwagon.

bhatech
bhatech

Downloading currently, love having Pixel as always for stuff like this. Flashing it via android flash tool, should be all setup in some time

Reply
mustang7757
mustang7757

Sweet I can test this on my pixel 4xl

Reply

What about you? Did you install the Android 12 Developer Preview?

Join the conversation in the forums!